For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella McCartney Launches Post-Mastectomy Bra

The ad campaign features British boxer and breast cancer survivor Michele Aboro.

Adidas Stella McCartney Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra

Source: Adidas / adidas

In time for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas has launched a new sports bra for women who have undergone a mastectomy.

Designed by famous designer Stella McCartney, the brand’s first Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra has been created to empower breast cancer survivors to introduce sport and fitness back into their lives, Adidas wrote in a press release.

“With the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra, I really wanted to encourage women to take care of their health through wellness and self-care. This bra allows us to support recovering patients through the next phase of their journey, and hopefully give them the confidence to get back into training. It has a cool and modern look that will help motivate the wearer, as well as assuring them, they are not [the] odd one out in the gym,” explained McCartney, whose mother died of the disease in 1998.

Adidas Stella McCartney Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra

Source: Adidas / adidas

The model used in the campaign is Black British boxer and breast cancer survivor, Michele Aboro.

“After my surgery, I felt lost. As a professional athlete, I was used to relying on my body but after my mastectomy, I started to lose belief in myself and how my body would react. When I was ready to get back into fitness, I couldn’t find a sports bra that didn’t require being pulled over my head or lacked in support. Now I wear the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra every time I train – it is comfortable and supportive and has helped me build back my confidence to get back into the game,” the mother and mentor explained.

The bra, which costs $69, has a front-closure zipper, inner pockets with removable pads, and adjustable straps. In addition, the seams were all placed specifically around the arms to “reduce discomfort and irritation to areas of the skin prone to sensitivity due to surgical scarring.”

It comes in two colors: Pink and black.

Listen, this type of bra is definitely needed. Bravo Adidas!

Buy the bra here.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella McCartney Launches Post-Mastectomy Bra  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

adidas , Breast Cancer Awareness Month , Stella McCartney

