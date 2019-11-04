CLOSE
Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player Caused Some Squeamish Reactions

It was gross.

2016 Republican National Convention

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Some amazing things went down for the Washington Nationals baseball team last week when they won the World Series title. Unfortunately, some squeamish things went down on Monday when they visited Donald Trump at the White House.

According to USA Today, the so-called president met with the team and announced that November 4 would be “Washington Nationals Day.” One of the players crucial to the Nats’ comeback during the season was catcher Kurt Suzuki. He played 85 games for the Nationals in the regular season, posting an .809 OPS with 17 homers and 63 RBI. He started 10 games in the postseason, reaching 3-for-30 with a home run.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Trump called Suzuki to the podium during the televised event and once Suzuki arrived, he put on a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

This isn’t the gross party either.

After Suzuki made this gesture, Trump hugged Suzuki from behind, wrapping his orange tentacles across Suzuki’s chest meats. Meanwhile, Suzuki spoke to the microphone in front of him, saying, “I love you all. I love you all. Thank you.” Peep the questionable “hug” below.

 

A lot of folks on Twitter were quickly disturbed.

 

The jokes also started coming in with some folks comparing the freeze-frame moment to the movie Titanic.

 

Other people didn’t hold back at all when clowning Suzuki.

 

Unsung Cruise

It seems like everyone’s not going to feel violated when “hugged” by Trump from behind.

Smh, the life of a MAGA.

Trump’s Handsy Hug With A Washington Nationals Player Caused Some Squeamish Reactions  was originally published on globalgrind.com

President Donald Trump , Washington Nationals

