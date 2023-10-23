Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City officials announced Monday that the annual Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner will take place at a new location this year.

Mayor Brandon Scott and the organization’s director, Cynthia Brooks, announced Monday that the dinner will take place at the Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center.

Last week, it was announced that a new venue was needed due to the Patterson Park Recreation Center closure.

The nonprofit’s long-running Thanksgiving Dinner has provided meals to people in our city for the last 41 years!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner To Be Held At Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center appeared first on 92 Q.

Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner To Be Held At Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness Center was originally published on 92q.com