How New Netflix Christmas Movie ‘Klaus’ Explores Biblical Values [VIDEO]

 

Netflix’s newest animated Christmas movie Klaus is getting applause for biblical principals sprinkled throughout the film. 

In a “true act of Goodwill always sparks another” theme, Klaus follows the story of Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) — the postal academy’s worst student who is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle called Smeerensburg where community tensions are high. 

An excerpt from the film’s description reads:

Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. 

The storyline is another creative spin on how Santa Claus came to be “Father Christmas” for children expecting toys. It’s a fun, yet practical holiday movie that examines peoples flaws and shows how generosity and extending olive branches can go a long way. 

Jesper wanted out of Smeeransburg so following his own self-interest to prove he could be successful in helping the postal service boom, he encouraged kids to write letters and include each other to practice kindness. It was a gesture that led him learning a lesson about giving as well. He inadvertently turns the unhappiest place on earth into a city of hope. 

“It’s like a kind of a ripple; you throw a little stone in the pond. I think the effects of positivity go farther than people realize, and so do the effects of negativity,” voiceover actor Jason Schwartzman, who plays Jesper, told Christian Post. “I think it’s true that if you see things in a positive way and put a positive spin on something and do something truly just out of kindness, it goes a long way,” he said. “It really is one of the best things you can do for the world.”

Klaus debuts on Netflix on November 15. 

How New Netflix Christmas Movie ‘Klaus’ Explores Biblical Values [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Christmas , netflix

