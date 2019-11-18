CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
SOP Memory Scripture For The Week – James 1:22

Open bible on wood background

Source: manusapon kasosod / Getty

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark, we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this week’s scripture:

James 1:22 (KJV) – But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.

    

