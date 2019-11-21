Jussie Smollet Countersues City of Chicago

Jussie Smollet is not going down without a fight.

The former “Empire” actor has filed a countersuit agains the city of Chicago for claiming the city created the false narrative that he faked his hate crime attack.

While there is still confusion as to what actually happened on the night that Smollet says he was attacked on the streets of Chicago, which ultimately led to his losing his job on the Fox TV smash hit, Smollet maintains his innocence.

Smollet is suing the City, the Osundairo brothers and several officials, including Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The City of Chicago is suing Smollet to recoup the costs of the investigation.

And this story keeps going…

