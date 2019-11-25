CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Man Arrested For Stealing $16K In Casino Chips From Horseshoe

Generic action from the Australian Millions Poker Tournament which began today a

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

Baltimore Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing chips from Horseshoe Casino downtown.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Samuel Stovall on Saturday for allegedly stealing $16,000 worth of casino chips from Horseshoe.

Stovall was taken to jail and released on bail.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Man Arrested For Stealing $16K In Casino Chips From Horseshoe  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , Crime , horseshoe casino

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
West Virginia Inmates Charged To Use ‘Free’ Tablets…

West Virginia inmates hit with hidden fees to use "free" tablets.
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…

The advocate and religious leader marched with Dr. King and implemented programs throughout Chicago.
11.26.19
NBA Baller Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife…

Dear Black men, who marry White women, be with your Ween (White queen) and go. NBA star Patrick Patterson is…
11.26.19
Earnest Pugh Mentors Students In Gospel Choir At…

Earnest Pugh is giving back to his alma mater in the best way. Through music! 
11.26.19
Julián Castro Unfazed By The Consequences Of Being…

Julián Castro is unbothered by his views affecting his numbers at the poll.
11.25.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.25.19
Disney+ Viewers Call Out Controversial Scenes They Never…

Folks finally notice funny, but kind of cringey moments.
11.22.19
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Expecting Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

Kirk Franklin's going to be a grandfather!
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close