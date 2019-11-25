Baltimore Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing chips from Horseshoe Casino downtown.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Samuel Stovall on Saturday for allegedly stealing $16,000 worth of casino chips from Horseshoe.

Stovall was taken to jail and released on bail.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Man Arrested For Stealing $16K In Casino Chips From Horseshoe was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: