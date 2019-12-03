CLOSE
Rihanna Wows At The 2019 Fashion Awards [Photo]

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

When Rihanna shows up to an event, she’s sure to shut it down. The Bajan mogul was on the scene at the 2019 Fashion Awards in London and the red carpet went wild!

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

The beauty was there to receive the “Urban Luxe” Award for her Fenty brand and arrived wearing a head to toe custom look. She wore a shiny pastel green Fenty mini dress paired with a sheer Fenty over jacket. The had sheer Fenty gloves (that may or may not be attached to the over jacket) and posed for the red carpet. She wore satin green Fenty pumps and paired a blingy choker around her neck.

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

The back of the jacket provided some high-end detail with a chain of diamonds – shine bright, gyal!

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

A natural Caribbean beauty, she went for a soft, natural glam, giving us a nudish pink lip that matched the eyes. She wore her hair in cornrows. More and more celebs are serving braids on the red carpet and Rihanna makes it look oh-so-good.

The Urban Luxe Award was presented by the British Fashion Council. Fenty posted to their Instagram and wrote, “FENTY’s CEO and Artistic Director Robyn Rihanna Fenty is committed to reflect the understanding of female power as constantly evolving, multi-faceted, fun and free. Since the launch in May, FENTY had the pleasure of working with incredible talents, forming a new archive of visual references focusing on the intersection between style, culture and identity. FENTY is a young brand with a powerful collective voice, shaped by the individuals behind it.

Since it’s launch, the brand has stood out in the high-fashion community for their non-traditional releases as well as highlighting Black women in beautiful ways, for example, with their Fenty cameos.

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Show

Source: Lia Toby/BFC / Getty

Rihanna was spotted taking photos on the red carpet with ASAP Rocky and sat with Donatella Versace, model Halima Aden and Creative Director of Fenty Jahleel Weaver. She was also spotted taking photos with everyone from Tyler The Creator to Janet Jackson.

What do you think of her look? Congratulations to Fenty on this award!

Rihanna Wows At The 2019 Fashion Awards [Photo]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Rihanna

