Woman Fatally Shot In Parkville Apartment Complex

Published on April 22, 2024

Police Siren

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in the middle of the day in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Parkville.

The woman was shot multiple times at the ReNew Apartment Complex in the 8500 block of Walther Boulevard.

Baltimore County Police said that no arrests have been made at this time.

Police are waiting to notify the victim’s family before releasing her name.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to contact the police.

The post Woman Fatally Shot In Parkville Apartment Complex appeared first on 92 Q.

