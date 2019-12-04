GRIFF’s entering a new realm in his life and today shared a word about holding on to your faith during the good, bad and in between.
“Thank God now because when it comes, it’s going to be so overwhelming,” he said.
Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Watch his story up top!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Jacky Clark-Chisolm Mourns The Loss Of Her Husband
- Gabrielle Union Fired From ‘America’s Got Talent’
- Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies At 87
Mr. Griffin: Your Faith Should Never Be In Question [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com