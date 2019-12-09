CLOSE
Listen: Isaac Carree Releases "The Gift" Christmas Love Song Just In Time For The Holidays!

Gearing up to release his first album in six years, Isaac Carree released the second single from his No Risk No Reward album dedicated to his wife. It’s not due until February 14, 2020 but “The Gift” track is timely, as he speaks about celebrating the gift of love.

“Your love is like December 25. It feels like Christmas. And no matter the season, you give me a reason to celebrate,” he sings.

“During this Christmas season I want to encourage everyone to be thankful, grateful, and show love to the ones you love!” he said in a press release about the song. “Life is but a vapor, so don’t waste time majoring in the minor things. I want this song to remind you that the greatest gift of all is God, and God is love!”

“The Gift” hits digital outlets on December 13. Take a listen below:

Isaac Carree

