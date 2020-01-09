Richard Smallwood’s Autobiography Out Now!

Out now! Total Praise: The Autobiography of Richard Smallwood – available everywhere books are sold.

After over three decades as one of the most popular inspirational artists in the music business, with classic tunes such as “Total Praise”, “Center of My Joy” and “I Love the Lord” to his credit, the Grammy nominated, Stellar and Dove Award winner songwriter and musician continues to enjoy worldwide popularity and influence.

Total Praise: the Autobiography of Richard Smallwood not only chronicles his life as a musician and skillful writer, but it also tells the story of loss, love, grief, mental illness, and victory. Definitely a page turner and will provide more insight into the legend that is Richard Smallwood.

Make sure you pick up your copy today!

