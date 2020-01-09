CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
Richard Smallwood’s Autobiography Out Now!

BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 - Show

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Out now! Total Praise: The Autobiography of Richard Smallwood – available everywhere books are sold.

After over three decades as one of the most popular inspirational artists in the music business, with classic tunes such as “Total Praise”, “Center of My Joy” and “I Love the Lord” to his credit, the Grammy nominated, Stellar and Dove Award winner songwriter and musician continues to enjoy worldwide popularity and influence.

Total Praise: the Autobiography of Richard Smallwood not only chronicles his life as a musician and skillful writer, but it also tells the story of loss, love, grief, mental illness, and victory. Definitely a page turner and will provide more insight into the legend that is Richard Smallwood.

Make sure you pick up your copy today!

