Inspirational Lifestyles: Vision 2020 – Watch and Pray

Day #3

Watch and Pray

Matthew 26:40-41 Then he returned to the disciples and found them asleep. He said to Peter, “Couldn’t you stay awake and watch with me even one hour? Keep alert and pray. Otherwise temptation will overpower you. For though the spirit is willing enough, the body is weak!”

How is your prayer life?

There is no question that evokes as much guilt or produces as many excuses in Christians as this one. We know that we need to pray, but all too often we fail to do it consistently. There is a great deficit in the lives of many believers when it comes to the practice of prayer.

The importance of prayer was reinforced by Jesus on many occasions. One of the most sobering lessons Jesus gave us on prayer happened the night before His crucifixion.

On the Thursday evening that preceded Good Friday, following His last meal with the apostles, Jesus went to a special place to pray. In the Garden of Gethsemane, a place where Jesus most likely had gone many times before for the same purpose, He poured his heart out to God. Jesus wrestled intensely in prayer as He contemplated the events that were about to unfold. He knew that the battle of obedience to His Father’s plan would be won and the power to fulfill that plan would be found on His knees. The Garden became His prayer closet.

Jesus was not alone there. He had invited three of His disciples to join Him. Peter James and John were a part of this most important night of Jesus’ life. Jesus made it clear that they were there to pray also. They had the privilege of being His prayer partners as He sought the strength to do God’s will. Their prayers would help support Jesus in His hour of need, and would also prepare them for the test they were about to encounter. At this crucial crossroad of history, with Christ agonizing in prayer, these three spiritual giants fell asleep! How embarrassing this must have been for them. When Jesus came to check on them, He discovered that their desire for sleep had overwhelmed their desire to pray.

Important days are ahead for you. Preparation for these days happens on our knees. Don’t let anything keep you from experiencing the privilege and power of prayer.

Scripture:

Matthew 26:40 – 41 Then He came to the disciples and found them sleeping, and said to Peter, “What! Could you not watch with Me one hour? Watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation. The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak.”

