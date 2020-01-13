CLOSE
Lecrae & Zaytoven’s Song “Get Right Back” Selected As One Of NFL’s Songs Of The Season

Lecrae’s song “Get Back Right,” which was produced by Zaytoven (Usher, Deitrick Haddon), was selected to being featured in the NFL’s “Songs of the Season” series that highlights artists and debuts new music of all genres throughout the season.

“Throughout my entire career, I have always hoped that my music would inspire and uplift,” Lecrae said of the announcement. “It is an amazing honor to partner with the NFL and its Inspire Change initiative to combine our platforms to change the communities we call home.”

Lecrae’s single was introduced during playoffs and will play throughout the rest of the final rounds. 

“The ‘Songs of the Season’ initiative is just one of the ways we shine a light on the great work NFL players and clubs continue to do as it relates to social justice,” the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson said in a statement. “An award-winning musician and adamant social justice supporter such as Lecrae is a perfect pairing for ‘Songs of the Season’ and will help amplify the great work being done in our communities.”

Take a listen to the featured track below!

