The annual comedy show benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Process Success Foundation is almost among us!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The show, which goes down February 28 at 7-9 p.m. at New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Georgia, will be hosted by Get Up! Mornings own GRIFF. Other featured comedians include Lisa Mills, Jaylee Thomas, Mic Larry, Lawrence Owens, Weight Ball and C-Dawg.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM HOMEPAGE

GRIFF To Host ‘How Great Is Our God’ Comedy Show Benefiting St. Jude was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted February 3, 2020

Also On Praise 106.1: