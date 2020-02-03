Kirk Franklin is joined by friends Erica Campbell, Bishop William Murphy, Bishop Marvin Sapp, Ricky Dillard, Kierra Sheard, Jonathan McReynolds, Smokie Norful, and VaShawn Mitchell in an encouraging session of live music.

Nothing rehearsed or previously discussed, just musicians that have one mission.”To put a smile on your face and to remind you that Jesus is the light of the world.”, Franklin explains.

This impromptu moment takes you through the spiritual break with Gospels’ most leading voices today. You may need this to get you through the day. Enjoy.

Kirk Franklin Goes Live With Erica Campbell And More [VIDEO] was originally published on thelightnc.com

Victoria Posted 23 hours ago

