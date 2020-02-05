CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle Obama In Upcoming Showtime Series

The anthology show will cover many First Ladies.

The First Lady of the White House will finally have her story told in dramatic fashion thanks to the upcoming Showtime series First Ladies.

According to Shadow and Act, the anthology series will star and be executive produced by Viola Davis. The description reads:

“First Ladies is set in the East Wing of the White House, where many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of our most enigmatic heroes, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. Davis is set to star as Obama in the first season.”

The show will be written by Aaron Cooley with Davis, Gaspin Media, Brad Kaplan, Cathy Schulman’s Welle Entertainment and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions serving as producers. Lionsgate TV and Showtime will also act as co-producers.

The idea for the show came from Schulman and it was inspired by a spec script Cooley wrote about Lady Bird Johnson. All of the source material was obtained from the public domain. 

This will hopefully shed light on the importance of a First Lady and how people like Michelle Obama became a celebrated figure in pop culture.

