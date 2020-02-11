Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Have you seen the #BroomChallenge floating around the internet? It’s the one where a unique shift in gravity allows a slanted broom to stand up on its own. Well today, the only broom trick GRIFF said he’s interested in is the one with that actually cleans his house on its own. Hallelujah!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Broom Challenge [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Get Up! Posted 21 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: