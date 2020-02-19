CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Press Play: Trailer Drops For Slave Rebellion Movie Starring Naturi Naughton

"Emperor" brings a legend to life.

2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Emperor is not your regular slave movie.

A trailer for the flick dropped on Tuesday and it seems like it’s going to be filled with action-packed, slavemaster-killing adventures. The period piece stars Dayo Okeniyi and Naturi Naughton, and it’s being brought to life by Briarcliff Entertainment. The official description for the movie, according to Shadow and Act, reads:

“Emperor is inspired by the legend of Shields ‘Emperor’ Green, a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave in the pre-Civil War South. Seeking freedom for his family, Emperor fights his way north, joining the daring raid on Harper’s Ferry and helping alter the course of American history.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The movie is directed by Mark Amin and penned by Amin and Pat Charles. Kat Graham, Mykelti Williamson, Bruce Dern, and Harry Lennix Jr. also star in the flick.

The movie is Naturi Naughton’s latest project after coming from the last season of Power. It’s great to know she has projects lined up despite the end of an era. For Power fans, you can still watch out for Naughton’s character Tasha in a spin-off to the Starz series called Power Book II: Ghost, which is currently in pre-production.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

You can check out the trailer for Emperor below and you can watch the movie when it hits theaters on March 27, 2020.

Press Play: Trailer Drops For Slave Rebellion Movie Starring Naturi Naughton  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Naturi Naughton , Slavery

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Since ‘Hair Love’s’ Oscar Win, Three More States…

Colorado, Minnesota and Washington State may be joining California, New York and New Jersey when it comes to making hair…
02.19.20
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Park was created to give back to the community where the civil rights icon…
02.14.20
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…

Malcolm X Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced on Monday that they will look back into…
02.12.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace. The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were laid to rest on Tuesday at a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…

A Boston charter school student, a student at a South African private school trying to take exams, a high schooler…
02.11.20
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…

A 25-year-old spitter has bars just in time for election season.
02.10.20
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close