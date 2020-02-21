CLOSE
iPraise Live Season 2 Ep. 1: Darius Paulk [Exclusive Video]

Darius Paulk

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

First Episode of Season 2 of iPraise Live we sat down with Darius Paulk to discuss he new project, plus get a taste of some good ol’ acoustic Gospel Music. Check out the video below as Darius Paulk blesses us with two acoustic songs.

