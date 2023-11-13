The Ice Rink at the Inner Harbor has returned!
The rink opened this past weekend and will remain open until Jan. 15, 2024.
General admission is $15, and admission for seniors and military members is $12. Skate rental is included in the price, but bring your own for $3 off admission.
A season pass for the rink is $100, with the cost of skate rentals included.
Below are the hours of operation:
- Monday through Thursday, Noon -10:00 p.m.
- Friday, Noon – 11 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Click here to the Waterfront Partnership’s website to find holiday hours, buy tickets, and learn more about holiday events on the waterfront.
The post The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned appeared first on 92 Q.
