Mayor Brandon Scott has officially launched a reelection bid to keep his job for another term.
During a news conference this past weekend, the mayor laid out his accomplishments and hopes to continue what he started in Baltimore.
Mayor Scott made the announcement Saturday afternoon at Cahill Recreation Center.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
During his remarks, Scott reminded the crowd that he has been serving the city for the last 17 years.
Additionally, alongside his supporters, he also highlighted Scott’s administration’s partnership with Baltimore Police to reduce the city’s homicide rate also got the spotlight, as the city is on track to not hit 300 homicides for the first time in eight years.
Check out more from the announcement below:
In total, eight people are in the run to be the city’s next mayor.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid appeared first on 92 Q.
Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won't He Do It!
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Blessed! Erica Campbell Receives Two 2024 Grammy Award Nominations
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
13 Black Christmas Movies To Add To Your Holiday Watch List
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]