We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Judy’s Island Grill Canton
Business Description: “Brining You The Taste Of The Islands.”
Business Website: https://www.judysislandgrill.com/canton
Twinkle Time Diamond Shine
Business Description: “A cleaning service that goes above and beyond!”
Business Website: Facebook:@ _Diamond Shine LLC (Facebook) Instagram: @_twinkletime_diamondshine
IA, Indigenous Apparel & Shoes LLC
Business Description: “UNVEILING AMERICA’S HIDDEN HISTORY.”
Business Website: https://www.aliveshoes.com/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-28-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
