Five students at Dunbar High School were taken to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at school.
According to officials, around lunchtime Monday, five students ingested an unknown substance and had adverse reactions to it. Three students were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while two were taken home by their parents.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
A letter was sent to parents informing them of the incident, stating in part the steps that are being taken to address the situation while working with the appropriate authorities and warns about the circulating rumors.
The three that were taken to the hospital have since been released. Counseling will be available to students and officials are still looking into what the substance is and where they got it.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Several Students At Dunbar High School Hospitalized After Ingesting Unknown Substance appeared first on 92 Q.
Several Students At Dunbar High School Hospitalized After Ingesting Unknown Substance was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Carlton D. Pearson Dies At 70 After Battle With Cancer
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won't He Do It!
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Erica Campbell Joins ‘Tamron Hall’ To Talk New Album, Motherhood And GRAMMY Nominations
-
Legendary Clark Sister Jacky Clark Chisholm Introduces Her ‘ Jacky?’ Album! [LISTEN]