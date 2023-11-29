Freezing temperatures and isolated snow showers around Maryland has Baltimore-area officials issuing the first Code Blue Extreme Cold alert of the season.
Snow fell in parts of Maryland Tuesday and temperatures were expected to hit a low around 26 degrees by nightfall.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Keep warm: Baltimore issues first Code Blue alert as bitter chill moves in Wednesday
