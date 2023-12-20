Baltimore City School Officials announced that a student is in custody after two people were injured in a fight at Carver Vocational-Technical High School.
The student, who is female, was not identified by age or grade at this time it is not immediately clear what charges she will face.
Officials said a teacher and a student were cut by a sharp object at the high school around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A lockdown soon followed at the school.
Neither of the injuries were life-threatening.
Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School was originally published on 92q.com
