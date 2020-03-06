Ericaism: Allow God To Stretch You [VIDEO]

| 03.06.20
Are you allowing fear to keep you from growing? Erica Campbell says it is time for you to release that fear and allow God to work in your life.

She explains, “Allow God to stretch you. To stretch your gifts, to stretch your talents, so you can move into the next phase of your life. You’re not going to move into the next phase of your life if you stay stuck.”

Watch the full testimony above!

