Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, however, Lamar Jackson will be sitting this one out.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Tyler Huntley will be the Quarterback for Saturday’s game and Josh Johnson will be the backup.

Jackson will be inactive for the regular season finale and shared that he’s cool with the decision.

“I’m cool with it. Me and coach talked about it. I felt like it was best suitable that they sit me and stuff like that,” said Jackson.

The Steelers (9-7) are still alive in their playoff hunt. The game kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Be Inactive For Regular Season Finale Against Steelers appeared first on 92 Q.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Be Inactive For Regular Season Finale Against Steelers was originally published on 92q.com