Kirk Franklin Shares Adorable Video At Daughter’s Baby Shower [WATCH]

Kirk Franklin is ready to add “grandpa” to his long list of achievements.

The gospel icon’s oldest daughter Carrington Franklin-Nakwaasah is expecting her first child with her husband, Maxx. Kirk couldn’t help but gush over his very-pregnant daughter, he posted on Instagram an adorable video that shows that his baby girl is the apple of his eye.

He says proudly, “Look at her. Look at her. Awww. Are you still my baby girl?”

Watch the cute exchange below.

 

Carrington shared some snaps from the baby shower as well:

 

View this post on Instagram

Our shower was AMAZING 😭😍We couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who came to celebrate such an incredible time in our life with the anticipation of our baby boy’s arrival 👶🏽💙+ your time, gifts, kind words and prayers 🙌🏽 ••• I’ll just say that I have THE best mama in the world, who worked her butt off to plan all that you see here and more to make sure we felt special and treasured 💙 we love and appreciate you SO very much @iamtammyfranklin | & shoutout to my friends and family, especially those who drove in from out of town, helped to put everything together & even stayed to clean up! Lol REAL MVPs ••• Thank you to everyone who came together to make the day SO beautiful ❤️ – Photos: @shotbydporter | Venue: @thelandryco | Chef: @chefallen | Cake: @lacrachascreations | Balloons: @bigassballoons | Makeup: @zharabella.pro | Hair: @ashlikent / @titiaowens | Dress: @pinkblushmaternity #pinkblushstyleambassador

A post shared by ᴄᴀʀʀɪɴɢᴛᴏɴ ғʀᴀɴᴋʟɪɴ-ɴᴀᴋᴡᴀᴀsᴀʜ💕 (@love.carrington) on

 

How cute are they! Congratulations to the entire Franklin-Nakwaasah crew!

Kirk Franklin Shares Adorable Video At Daughter’s Baby Shower [WATCH]  was originally published on getuperica.com

