Kirk Franklin Shares Adorable Video At Daughter’s Baby Shower [WATCH]

Kirk Franklin is ready to add “grandpa” to his long list of achievements.

The gospel icon’s oldest daughter Carrington Franklin-Nakwaasah is expecting her first child with her husband, Maxx. Kirk couldn’t help but gush over his very-pregnant daughter, he posted on Instagram an adorable video that shows that his baby girl is the apple of his eye.

He says proudly, “Look at her. Look at her. Awww. Are you still my baby girl?”

Watch the cute exchange below.

Carrington shared some snaps from the baby shower as well:

How cute are they! Congratulations to the entire Franklin-Nakwaasah crew!

