Isolation Information: 8 Easy Tricks To Help Limit Your Anxiety — Foreva

African American woman in urban scene

Source: PBNJ Productions / Getty

Everyone deals with a little anxiety every now and then, but some people truly suffer from the disorder — so much so that it dictates every single aspect of their daily lives. According to ADAA.org,

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, or 18.1% of the population every year.

Anxiety disorders are highly treatable, yet only 36.9% of those suffering receive treatment.

The bad news is that most people with an anxiety disorder don’t even realize that they have it. The good news is, the mental illness is highly treatable if you follow certain steps to get yourself back in balance.

Studies also claim that Millenials are the “most anxious generation”. The American Psychological Association notes that 12% of millennials have an officially diagnosed anxiety disorder—which is nearly double the percentage of baby boomers. And if you’re a working Gen Y-er, forget about it. 

UTH health say:

Anxiety disorder produces unrealistic fears, excessive worry, flashbacks from past trauma leading to easy startling, changes in sleep patterns, intense tension and ritualistic behavior.

Anxiety disorder also results in a slew of related physical symptoms such as shaking, sweating, racing heart, dizziness, nausea, vomiting etc.

Also keep in mind that there are several forms of anxiety, so no two people deal with their ish the same way. There’s Generalized Anxiety Disorder, which “refers to constant yet unrealistic worry about many areas of one’s daily life.  There’s Social Anxiety Disorder, which is the fear of social situations that involve interaction with other people. Then there’s Separation Anxiety Disorder, which refers to a deep fear about separation from home or an attachment figure.

And with all that’s going on in the world today, it’s almost as if we’re experiencing a Universal anxiety. 

But no matter which category your anxiety falls under, just know that you’re not alone, and we’re here to help you get through it the healthy way. Hit the flip for some easy tricks to help limit your anxiety…

