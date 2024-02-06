Executive Producer of PBS’ Gospel LIVE! presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. – Kristen V. Carter

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Executive Producer and Showrunner for “Gospel LIVE! presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.,” Kristen V. Carter, speaks with Praise Midday Host, Ronnette Rollins about the concert special. Kristen is a black woman, award-winning producer, entrepreneur and speaker hailing from New Jersey. She has produced for a variety of television’s top programs including HBO Max’s “Legendary,” OWN’s “Ready to Love” and NBC’s “The Voice.” Kristen served as an Executive Producer for the Discovery+ four-part documentary series “Profiled: The Black Man” about debunking stereotypes that Black men in America face in society. The series received special recognition from the Television Academy for social justice content.

In the interview, Kristen speaks about her inspiration to produce a concert special on Gospel Music and the importance and impact of such a concert special airing on a network like PBS (Public Broadcasting Service). She talks about what it was like working with not only gospel artists but also R&B artists with gospel roots, like Anthony Hamilton & the Tones, Shelea and John Legend.

Gospel LIVE! presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. premieres on PBS Friday, February 9th at 9pm. #gospelpbs