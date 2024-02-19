“TEXT & TITLE TIME” on Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins! Let’s share the good news! This part of the show is an opportunity for you to call in and share the text & title of a sermon you heard.
Here’s a recap of today’s “TEXT & TITLE TIME”:
Maurice Grease from First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Senior Pastor John K. Jenkins, Sr.
Text: Ephesians 2; Title: Series on “Discipleship”
Text & Title 1-21-24 was originally published on praisedc.com
-
