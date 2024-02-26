Praise Featured Video CLOSE

This Get Up guest introduces a special way for believers of all races, ages, and genders to study and understand God’s word!

Author Michele Clark Jenkins joins the show to explain how The Breathe Life Bible can help you discover what faith in action really looks like as [we] pursue God’s vision of [becoming] a community where all people are valued and cared for. (ThomasNelsonBibles.com)

See: 9 Easy Bible Verses Every Christian Child Should Know

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This New King James version of The Holy Bible includes articles, commentary, and introductions that particularly point to places in scripture that call for action in support of people of color. Clark Jenkins notes that George Floyd’s assassination was the inspiration behind this venture, leading her and co-editor Stephanie Perry Moore to ask, “Lord, what do we do now…what do we do in the face of injustice?”

“[The Breathe Life Bible] is a call to fight against injustice and oppression for all people.” -Michele Clark Jenkins

Contributors of The Breathe (Believe, Reconcile, Exalt, Act, Trust, Hope, and Elevate) Life Bible include Bernice King, Bishop Hekiziah Walker, Jekalyn Carr, and many more!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Click To Purchase Your Breathe Life Bible Today!

Use Code: Breathe at checkout

Listen to Erica and GRIFF each and every weekday on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, 5-9a CT/6-10E ET!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Related: Curate a Purposeful Life with Guest Host Casey J

Related: 5 Bible Verses To Help You Forgive Those Who Hurt You

Related: 5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

The Breathe Life Bible Provides a Special Way to Read the Word was originally published on getuperica.com