Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-19-2024]

Published on March 19, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Charlotte B. Closet

Business Description: “It’s not your ordinary Thrift store.”

Get Your Body Back Wellness Center

Business Description: “Look Better, Feel Better, Function Better.”

Business Website: https://www.getyourbodybackwellnesscenter.com/

GeeLuv’s Palace

Business Description: “GeeLuv’s Palace is a Place to find more than just a gift.”

Business Website: Facebook: GeeLuv’s Palace & IG Geeluvspalace

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

