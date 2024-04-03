Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Joy vs. Happiness | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.03.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Joy vs. Happiness”

Today, I want to talk about joy and happiness and how many people think they are the same thing, when in reality they are very different. Happiness is typically a result of the happenings in your life, which are usually external, like getting a new car. But Joy is the result of your internal programming and positioning. 

And I decided long ago that I would not let stuff steal my joy. You too can develop an attitude of joy within, even in the midst of challenging and crazy times. How 1 technique 1 technique is saying out loud. I am grateful. I am grateful. Then fill yourself with the pure, the powerful and the positive. Everyday. Read or listen to something positive in the 1st 20 minutes of your day and specifically find something to be grateful for. Realize that no matter how many challenges you have, you still are blessed because you are still here, which means you can still win. So do it today.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Joy vs. Happiness | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Silhouettes of crucifix necklace symbol with bright sunbeam on the colorful sky background
Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Lifestyle

Joy vs. Happiness | Dr. Willie Jolley

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Good News

Bishop Hezekiah Walker Breaks Ground On Affordable Housing Development In East Brooklyn

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

National

5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close