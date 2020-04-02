CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope Television Special

Stellar Awards Music of Hope

Source: Stellar Awards / Stellar Awards

In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Central City Productions, Inc. the producers of the Stellar Gospel Music Awards are bringing you an uplifting and encouraging two-hour musical special, The Stellar Awards: Music of Hope.

Hosted by multiple Stellar and Grammy-award winning artist, Kirk Franklin, the Stellar Awards: Music of Hope special will feature songs of inspiration from previous Stellar Award classic performances.

Artists include Tamela Mann, Donnie McClurkin, Michelle Williams featuring Beyonce’ and Kelly Rowland, Marvin Sapp, Yolanda Adams, Bebe and Cece Winans, Hezekiah Walker, Mary Mary, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Brian Courtney Wilson, Patti LaBelle, Ricky Dillard, Karen Clark Sheard, VaShawn Mitchell, Sarah Reeves, Jonathan Butler, Tramaine Hawkins, Travis Greene, Dottie Peoples and Israel Houghton.

Executive producer Don Jackson stated, “During this unprecedented crises, we produced a special to uplift the country with Gospel Music performances that inspire hope from the many artists who have gifted us with their songs of inspiration from our Stellar Awards library over the past 34 years.”

This musical program will be aired in markets all across the country, with air dates beginning April 11, 2020. Check your local listings or http://www.stellarawards.com for air dates.

The live taping of the 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards is scheduled to take place on on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

    

