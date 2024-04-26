The Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson with the 30th overall pick on Thursday in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Wiggins will join a Ravens secondary with Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Cornerback was a position of need for the Ravens heading into this year’s draft.
Wiggins was ranked by ESPN as the fourth-best cornerback in the draft and the 25th-best player in the draft.
The Ravens have eight more selections, including the 62nd and 93rd picks in the second and third rounds on Friday. Rounds four through seven are on Saturday.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson with first round draft pick appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson with first round draft pick was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47
-
Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday