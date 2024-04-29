Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: All Means All”

I want to share with you some points from my interview I did with Media Icon Dr. Cathy Hughes. So over the next few days, we’re going to share some of the points from that interview. And it was on my SiriusXM show and my podcast. It’s an incredible interview. And she shared some powerful points. That can help you to succeed in your personal and professional life. One of the points is you must be willing to do all it takes to keep your business growing and going, and all means all, she said. She had to make a tough decision early in her business when the money was tight, she had to decide to pay her mortgage or to pay her employees. She didn’t have enough money to pay both.

She decided to lose her home and live in the station and bathe in the public in the public bathroom. Plus, after that, she had to decide to pay her car note or to pay the bills for the station. So her car was repossessed, Dr. Cathy Hughes said. You must make some tough decisions to live your dreams and when you want to win, you must be willing to give your all and buy all she says means all.

I love this interview. Look, you can hear the whole interview on any of my plot podcast platforms also and get some of the resources we have there for you and then share this video with everybody you know cause everybody needs to be encouraged and inspired to go bigger and better this year.

Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: All Means All | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com