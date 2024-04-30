Listen Live
Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Go Beyond Your Best | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.30.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Go Beyond Your Best”

I recently interviewed media icon Dr Cathy Hughes on my Willie Jolly Wealthy Way show and podcast. It was an incredible interview and she shared some powerful points that can help you to succeed. Today I want to share another point. I want to focus on the quote she shared that helped her to keep going even after having to decide whether to pay her mortgage and car note or pay her employees, she chose to pay the employees and lost her home and had to wash in the public.  

And later watched her car get repossessed. She said that she would often read a quote by Winston Churchill that stated it is not enough to do your very best because your very best is sometimes not enough. You must go beyond your best and do what that is required folks in order to keep going and to win against the odds, you must go beyond what you think you can do and do what is necessary. You can win when you refuse to give in.  

