Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Make Excellence A Habit | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: Make Excellence A Habit”

We’ve been sharing tips from my incredible interview with Doctor Kathy Hughes, the founder of Radio One Urban one, and how she built this empire. Starting with nothing. It was an incredible interview, and she said some shared some just powerful points that can help you to succeed you’ve heard what?

She had to do to live in her station, bathe in the public bathroom, have a car repossessed, lose her home, all of that. Yet, despite the challenges, she said that if you want to win, you must make a commitment to excellence, decide to serve others with an attitude of excellence and give people great value. The more value you bring, the more people will want to support your business. And when you add a spirit of excellence, then folks will tell their friends and their coworkers and their network about your business and your business will grow and prosper.

Make a commitment to personal excellence, business excellence, excellence and your business and your personal life will both grow and make the commitment to make excellence a habit and not a once in a while occurrence. Once you do that, you will see greater success come your way.

