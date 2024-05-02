VaShawn Mitchell Discusses Gospel Heritage Conference and Journey from Brokenness to Praise

Grammy-winning gospel artist VaShawn Mitchell joined Erica Campbell on Get Up! Mornings to discuss his latest album, his inspiring faith journey, and the highly anticipated return of his Gospel Heritage Conference.

Mitchell revealed a deeply personal motivation behind his new album, sharing, “This record was really my personal testimony… I asked God to close my ear because I didn’t wanna write what we’re going through. I want to write how we were coming out.” This focus on hope and perseverance is evident in his new songs, like “Victory” and “See the Goodness.”

Speaking about his upbringing, Mitchell offered a powerful testament to faith. “You know, life and maturity… I understood how to live released,” he shared. “When we give it over to God… it changes who we are.”

Mitchell also announced the return of the Gospel Heritage Conference, which he has led for the past five years. The conference, taking place May 16th-18th in Durham, North Carolina, offers workshops, ministry, and industry classes for church leaders, aspiring artists, and musicians. “It’s a place where people can go and learn, grow… and be inspired to go back and do whatever they do just on another level,” Mitchell explained. The event will also feature special honors for gospel legends Dr. Judy McAllister and Men of Standard.

Head over to GospelHeritage.org to register for the workshops and inspirational services. Space is available for the free night services as well, where you can witness the honorees being celebrated.

You can visit VaShawn Mitchell’s website at VashawnMitchell.com and follow him on Instagram @VashawnMitchell to stay updated on his latest projects and upcoming events.

