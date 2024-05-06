Salvage crews from the Unified Command are working on removing a massive portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that lies across the bow of the cargo ship that caused the collapse.
The removal of “section four,” is a major step toward refloating the ship, clearing the Fort McHenry Channel, and fully opening the Port.
“The operation requires careful handling of roadbed material, crushed containers, and bridge fragments currently resting on the vessel,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in an update.
Unified Command crews said the goal is to refloat the Dali by May 10. The ship has had 182 containers extracted.
“The complexities of this next phase of operations require thorough preparation, strategic planning, and specialized expertise,” said Capt. David O’Connell, Federal On-Scene Coordinator for the Key Bridge Unified Command. “We have the right team making this work happen in the safest and most efficient way possible.”
Since the collapse, four temporary channels have opened to allow ships, including some commercial vessels.
The fourth and largest channel closed after five days as salvage operations continued.
The NTSB expects to release its preliminary report on the collapse the first week in May.
The post Portion of collapsed Key Bridge expected to be lifted from Dali in operation to refloat ship appeared first on 92 Q.
