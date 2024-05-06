Listen Live
Local

1 dead, more than two dozen injured in party bus crash on I-95 in Harford County

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

One person died and multiple people were injured after a party bus crashed into a guardrail Sunday morning on I-95 in Harford County.

According to Maryland State Police, 24 people were on the bus around 6 a.m. when it lost control and crashed near mile marker 77 along the northbound lanes.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

One person died at the scene and 23 were taken to hospitals, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The bus belonged to Just Becuz Entertainment, which is based in Philadelphia. The company’s website says it provides transportation from Philadelphia to New York, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

 

Officials say no charges have been filed and are currently investigating this crash.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post 1 dead, more than two dozen injured in party bus crash on I-95 in Harford County appeared first on 92 Q.

1 dead, more than two dozen injured in party bus crash on I-95 in Harford County  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

9 items
Entertainment

Melodies From Heaven: 9 Popular Kirk Franklin Samples

Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close