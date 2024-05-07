Travis Greene Releases New Book, ‘Are You Praying the Wrong Thing?’

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel recording artist and Forward City Pastor, Travis Greene, is set to release a new book, ‘Are You Praying for the Wrong Thing?’ on May 14. The highly anticipated premiere is already topping charts. Pre-orders helped the book reach the no. 1 spot in its category on Amazon one month ahead of the official launch.

In the book, Greene challenges readers to ask what God wants for them, not just what they want, reminding them that God is not a genie in a bottle. He shares that “praying the right thing” includes praying for our will to be closer to God’s, and planning and preparing for what we asked for.

The new author shares strategy on navigating beyond feeling trapped to thriving in God’s purposes, learning to use what’s left instead of focusing on what was lost, being willing to forgive, wait, and work as God allows and, believing in God’s miracles while being a faithful steward of what He has already provided. Green encourages readers that they may be closer to enjoying God’s promises than they realize as it may come through an avenue they never imagined.

If you’re on the hunt for additional books to build your prayer life, check out these recommendations:

1. Just Pray: How a Life of Prayer Grows Unshakable Faith by John F. Hannah

In the book Just Pray, Pastor John Hannah explores the call, the seat, and the warfare of prayer.

Sharing insights on what he considers “the most underutilized tool in the treasure chest of Christianity,” he reveals to readers how to obtain gifts that can only be received via spiritual transfer.

This book will show you how to deepen and intensify your prayer life and gain wisdom on how to access heaven in powerful yet practical ways. It promises to leave readers with, not only practical tools to improve your prayer life, but also an encyclopedia of benefits that will help you to experience your best life now.

Fervent is described as a hands-on, knees-down, don’t-give-up action guide to practical, purposeful praying. New York Times best-selling author, Priscilla Shirer, helps readers “strike back” with prayer, against the enemy who constantly sends specific, personalized, and targeted attacks to keep them from experiencing abundant life in Christ. Each chapter is a guide to hitting the enemy where it hurts. With every new strategy you build through her teachings, you’re turning the fiercest battles of life into precise strikes against the enemy and his handiwork, each one infused with the power of God’s Spirit.

3. Understanding the Purpose and Power of Prayer: How to Call Heaven to Earth by Dr. Miles Munroe

Through his unique perspective on this often-misunderstood subject, best-selling author, Dr. Myles Munroe, takes the mystery out of prayer, providing practical answers for difficult questions about communicating with God. He helps readers understand that God Almighty, in all His power and majesty, stops and listens when we pray. Munroe moves readers from simply citing the cliche, “You’re in our prayers,” to operating in their authority, as a child of God, to change the world through prayer. The biblically based, time-tested principles in this book will ignite and transform the way you pray. As you read, get ready to enter into a new dimension of faith, a deeper revelation of God’s love, and a renewed understanding that your prayers can truly move the hand of God.

4. Praying Through The Names of God by Dr. Tony Evans

Do you know all the names of God? Each of God’s names represents a different aspect of His character. Jehovah Jireh – God our Provider; Jehovah Rapha – God our Healer; Jehovah Shalon – God our Peace, to name a few. When you know which name of God to call upon, you can be more equipped and effective as a prayer warrior. In Praying Through The Names of God, Dr. Tony Evans provides tools to transform your prayer life as you get to know God in new ways and connect your needs with the characteristics of God’s names!

5. Prayers That Bring Change by Kimberly Daniels

In Prayers That Bring Change, best-selling author Kimberly Daniels, admonishes readers to use the authority God has given them to elevate their prayer life. This is more than just a book on how to pray, it is a collection of proclamation prayers based on biblical principles. Daniels provides strategy on how to break the powers of darkness and release the blessings and favor of God through prayer so readers can live victoriously in every situation they face.

