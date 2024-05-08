Listen Live
Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films

Published on May 8, 2024

Tyler Perry & Devon Franklin

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

Content can get heavy these days, but Tyler Perry and Devon Franklin are teaming up to shed some light. The renowned filmaker’s production company (Tyler Perry Studios) and the author-pastor-producer partner on a deal with Netflix to create faith-based movies!

“I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects,” said Perry in a statement announcing the partnership. “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder everyday, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.” (Netflix.com)

The first film under this partnership, entitled ‘R&B’, will be based on the biblical romance of Ruth and Boaz. Set in Tennessee, this modern day adaption will retell what is arguably on of the bible’s most inspirational love stories.

“Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years,” Franklin said, as reported by Netflix, “so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.”

