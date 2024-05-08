Body Of Final Victim Recovered From Key Bridge Wreckage Site

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The body of the sixth and final construction worker was recovered Tuesday from the Key Bridge wreckage site.

Jose Mynor Lopez, 37, was confirmed as the last of the construction workers recovered from the March 26 bridge collapse.

Lopez is originally from Guatemala and moved to the United States for a better life. He lived in Dundalk with his wife and children.

Crews previously recovered the bodies of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” said Colonel Roland Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police. “As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also offered his condolences to the families of the six construction workers.

“We pray for José Mynor López, his family, and all those who love him. It is with solemn relief that he will be reunited with his loved ones, and we ask, again, to respect the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time,” Moore said. “To the friends, family, and loved ones of Alejandro Hernández Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Hernández and Miguel Ángel Luna González—we continue to pray for your healing, peace, and closure. We remain steadfast in our commitment to enduring support and will forever remember the lives of these six Marylanders.”

As we previously reported, around 1:30 a.m., on March 26, the container ship Dali collided with the Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, knocking eight men, who were repairing potholes on the bridge, into the Patapsco River.

Two men were rescued, and now, six men have been recovered from the collapse site.

“We join their families and loved ones in their grief and continue to pray for healing for them — and for all those who have suffered from this unfathomable tragedy,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. “We thank the team at Unified Command for their heroic commitment to search and recovery efforts and for their unwavering dedication to ensuring that every person was returned with dignity — and we hope these efforts assist the families of the six victims to begin finding closure.”

