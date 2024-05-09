Listen Live
Entertainment

Elmo’s Viral Check-In Prompts New Mental Health Initiative

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
elmo mental health - Sesame Workshop's 13th Annual Benefit Gala

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Elmo made a friendly appearance on “Good Morning America” this week to discuss Sesame Street’s new initiative highlighting mental health awareness.

Earlier this year, everyone’s favorite childhood character took to X (formerly known as twitter) to pose the question, “How is everyone doing?” What was meant to be a simple check in turned into an outpour of responses from individuals expressing their true feelings, ultimately resulting in the post going viral, accumulating 217 million views on the platform. “Some people were feeling very happy but some of them were having a hard time,” Elmo told GMA host Robin Roberts. The post prompted Sesame Street to get proactive and create an online space filled with emotional well-being resources catered to those struggling with feeling anxious and overwhelmed.

 

 

On May 1, Sesame Street kicked off Mental Health Awareness Month officially launching its mental health initiative which included animations, emotional well-being guides for parents and guardians, and several over resources that can be found on their website.

As Elmo sat down with Roberts to express how surprised he was from the reaction of the viral post, his friend Dr. Rosemarie Truglio from the Sesame Workshop also joined in on the discussion. The three discussed the viral post and the importance of meeting the needs of kids all over the world during the mental health crisis that is currently taking place.

“We know there’s a mental health crisis and it’s important for us to express our feelings,” Truglio said. “We’re meeting the needs of kids today. We wanted to make sure our stories and resources are there to help children and their circle of care.”

Truglio touched on one of the Sesame Street workshop techniques where they make a glitter jar to symbolize one’s feelings swirling all around, eventually giving a calming effect as the glitter settles to the bottom.

“Glitter represents all the big feelings we’re having inside,” Truglio explained. “So it gives us something to focus on as we’re taking a deep breath.”

While this technique is perfect for young children, anyone can make a glitter jar.

DON’T MISS…

Bridging The Wellness Gap: Mental Health Apps for Black Users

Silence The Shame And Microsoft Launch Mental Health App

Elmo’s Viral Check-In Prompts New Mental Health Initiative  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close