Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-14-2024]

Published on May 14, 2024

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Edge Home Finance

Business Description: “Call the mortgage Queen Dee to make the homeownership dream happen now

LaShonda M’onet Hair Care

Business Description: “Braids, Weaves, Natural Hair Care.”

Business Website: IG: @Bella_Sugg

Cinch Mechanical LLC

Business Description: “Your Problem, Our Pleasure.”

Business Website: https://cinchmechanical.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-14-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

