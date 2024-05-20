Baltimore County police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found at the recycling center in Cockeysville.
Officers were called Monday morning to the Central Acceptance and Recycling Center on Beaver Dam Road after a caller described the discovered item as a human leg.
The police investigation forced the facility to shut down. Investigators are working to determine whether the remains are human and how they ended up at the recycling center.
The facility is expected to reopen Tuesday morning.
The post Possible Human Remains Found At Baltimore County Recycling Center appeared first on 92 Q.
