We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
SK Exclusive Vacations LLC
BeautyNTesha @ BMore Salon and Suites
Business Description: “Hair care for women, kids, and men.”
Business Website: IG: @BeauthNTesh
Dyecotomy Beauty Bar
Business Description: “Makeup, Waxing, Skincare and Body contouring.”
Business Website: https://dyecotomy.glossgenius.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-21-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
