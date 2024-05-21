Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-21-2024]

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

SK Exclusive Vacations LLC

Business Description: “Empowering individuals to financial freedom.”

BeautyNTesha @ BMore Salon and Suites

Business Description: “Hair care for women, kids, and men.”

Business Website: IG: @BeauthNTesh

Dyecotomy Beauty Bar

Business Description: “Makeup, Waxing, Skincare and Body contouring.”

Business Website: https://dyecotomy.glossgenius.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-21-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Entertainment

Kirk Franklin Announces 2024 The Reunion Tour With Hilarious Promotional Video

Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Wellness

Low-Cost Ways to Practice Self-Care & Maintain Your Mental Health

Wellness

How To Bounce Back From Burnout

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close